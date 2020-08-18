iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (BATS:ITB)

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders purchased 8,607 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 210% compared to the average volume of 2,776 call options.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF stock opened at $55.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.83 and its 200 day moving average is $41.94. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 52-week low of $31.19 and a 52-week high of $46.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,749,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 31.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 5,224 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 125,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 52,252 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the first quarter valued at $20,309,000.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

