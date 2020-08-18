$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) This Quarter

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) will post sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Fiserv’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.45 billion and the highest is $3.72 billion. Fiserv posted sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fiserv will report full-year sales of $14.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.76 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $14.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.38 billion to $15.54 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fiserv.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). Fiserv had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FISV shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.54.

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $102.18 on Tuesday. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $73.50 and a 12 month high of $125.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.93. The firm has a market cap of $66.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.10, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.82.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kenneth Best sold 11,496 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $1,252,374.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,154,209.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. CX Institutional raised its stake in Fiserv by 104.8% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV)

