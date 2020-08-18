Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) will report sales of $934.72 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gartner’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $926.10 million and the highest is $943.34 million. Gartner reported sales of $1.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Gartner will report full-year sales of $3.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.88 billion to $3.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $4.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.27 billion to $4.46 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gartner.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.39. Gartner had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 41.19%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $937.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Gartner from $100.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.33.

Shares of IT opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. Gartner has a 1-year low of $76.91 and a 1-year high of $165.26. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion, a PE ratio of 48.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.00.

In related news, EVP Robin B. Kranich sold 1,004 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.89, for a total transaction of $131,413.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,674.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.54, for a total transaction of $115,686.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,167,822.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,079 shares of company stock valued at $2,362,775 over the last three months. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 5.8% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,637,428 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $561,319,000 after purchasing an additional 308,441 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 25.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,202,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $631,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,755 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its position in shares of Gartner by 23.0% in the first quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 2,532,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,161,000 after purchasing an additional 473,437 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gartner by 1.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,348,662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $134,014,000 after purchasing an additional 20,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Melvin Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Gartner by 85.0% in the first quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,110,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,523,000 after purchasing an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through research and other reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to analysts, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to make better decisions; and practice and talent management research insights in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

