$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Workday Inc (NASDAQ:WDAY) to announce $1.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Thirty analysts have issued estimates for Workday’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.06 billion. Workday posted sales of $887.75 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Workday will report full-year sales of $4.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.17 billion to $4.31 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $5.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Workday.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.05). Workday had a negative return on equity of 14.70% and a negative net margin of 13.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WDAY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Workday from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Workday from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Workday from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Workday from $155.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Workday from $170.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

In other Workday news, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 10,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.08, for a total transaction of $1,908,926.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 10,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total value of $1,955,650.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 494,860 shares of company stock valued at $89,843,645. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WDAY. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $378,091,000. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the first quarter worth $320,599,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Workday by 35.6% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,055,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,603 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Workday by 293.6% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,979,363 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $370,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 19.5% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,523,739 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $849,521,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,497 shares in the last quarter. 66.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY opened at $185.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Workday has a 1-year low of $107.75 and a 1-year high of $202.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.25 and a beta of 1.50.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

