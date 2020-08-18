Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) will report $2.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Molson Coors Brewing’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.71 billion and the lowest is $2.58 billion. Molson Coors Brewing reported sales of $2.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Molson Coors Brewing will report full-year sales of $9.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.60 billion to $9.80 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $10.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.88 billion to $10.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Molson Coors Brewing.

Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.87. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Molson Coors Brewing had a positive return on equity of 7.18% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share.

TAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Brewing in a research note on Sunday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Molson Coors Brewing from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Molson Coors Brewing from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.53.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Molson Coors Brewing by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 60.9% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Bank lifted its position in Molson Coors Brewing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bell Bank now owns 38,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE TAP opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. Molson Coors Brewing has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $61.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Molson Coors Brewing Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company sells various products under the Blue Moon, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Miller Genuine Draft, Miller Lite, Hamm's, Icehouse, Keystone, Mickey's, Miller64, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, Olde English, Steel Reserve, Grolsch, Hop Valley, Leinenkugel's, Peroni Nastro Azurro, Pilsner Urquell, Revolver, Saint Archer, Sol, Terrapin, Crispin, Smith & Forge, Arnold Palmer Spiked, Henry's Hard, Redd's, and Steel Reserve Alloy Series brands.

