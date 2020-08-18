Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) Short Interest Update

Audioeye Inc (NASDAQ:AEYE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 124,100 shares, a drop of 11.9% from the January 31st total of 140,800 shares. Approximately 3.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEYE opened at $14.07 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $125.78 million, a P/E ratio of -15.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Audioeye has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $16.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.64.

Audioeye (NASDAQ:AEYE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.03). Audioeye had a negative net margin of 55.68% and a negative return on equity of 399.23%. Analysts predict that Audioeye will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AEYE has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine downgraded Audioeye from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Audioeye from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. National Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Audioeye in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

In other Audioeye news, Director Alexandre Zyngier purchased 16,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.23 per share, with a total value of $150,079.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 57,680 shares in the company, valued at $532,386.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 53.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 223.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,433 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $138,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Audioeye during the 2nd quarter valued at about $153,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Audioeye by 76.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 10,720 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Audioeye during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Audioeye

AudioEye, Inc provides Web accessibility solutions to Internet, print, broadcast, and other media to people regardless of their network connection, device, location, or disabilities in the United States. The company develops patented Internet content publication and distribution software that enables conversion of media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on various Internet connected devices.

