Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 513,400 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.89.

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aethlon Medical stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) by 9,823.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,570 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.74% of Aethlon Medical worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Aethlon Medical

Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.

