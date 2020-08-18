Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEMD) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 564,900 shares, a growth of 10.0% from the January 31st total of 513,400 shares. Approximately 6.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,660,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of Aethlon Medical stock opened at $1.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.14 million, a P/E ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.88. Aethlon Medical has a 52 week low of $0.76 and a 52 week high of $6.89.
Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). As a group, analysts anticipate that Aethlon Medical will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.
About Aethlon Medical
Aethlon Medical, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on creating devices that address unmet medical needs in health and biodefense worldwide. The company is developing Aethlon Hemopurifier, a clinical-stage therapeutic device that eliminates life-threatening viruses from the circulatory system of infected individuals.
