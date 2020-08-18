Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Short Interest Down 23.6% in June

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 832,800 shares, a decrease of 23.6% from the May 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 299,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $63.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Advanced Energy Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.14.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

In other news, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 3,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $268,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,899 shares in the company, valued at $3,271,920. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas O. Mcgimpsey sold 4,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $356,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,354 shares of company stock worth $1,372,715 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AEIS. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 66.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 446 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Cognios Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. 98.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $81.79 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries has a 52-week low of $33.38 and a 52-week high of $82.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.36. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 18.63%. The business had revenue of $339.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 152.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Energy Industries will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and supports power conversion, measurement, and control solutions that transform electrical power into various usable forms. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Story: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.