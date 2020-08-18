Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) Short Interest Down 12.5% in May

Advaxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADXS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, a decrease of 12.5% from the April 30th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of ADXS opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 7.52, a current ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $35.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 3.53. Advaxis has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $1.48.

Advaxis (NASDAQ:ADXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. Advaxis had a negative return on equity of 82.46% and a negative net margin of 13,144.62%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advaxis in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advaxis by 99.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 200,798 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 823.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 452,146 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 403,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advaxis by 38.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 847,098 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 234,784 shares during the last quarter. 11.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Advaxis

Advaxis, Inc, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of Listeria monocytogenes (Lm) technology based antigen delivery product in the United States. It is developing therapies for HPV-related cancers using axalimogene filolisbac (AXAL) for the treatment of head and neck cancer.

