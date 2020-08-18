Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 517,600 shares, a growth of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 452,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 175,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADUS. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $103.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Addus Homecare from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Addus Homecare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.50.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADUS opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.50, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.78 and a 200-day moving average of $86.87. Addus Homecare has a fifty-two week low of $43.13 and a fifty-two week high of $106.98.

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.29. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Addus Homecare will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Addus Homecare news, Director Mark L. First sold 475,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total transaction of $44,773,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,906,125.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David W. Tucker sold 2,319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $226,288.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,783.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 483,319 shares of company stock worth $45,593,188 in the last ninety days. 20.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 5.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 9.2% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 1.2% during the second quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 2.8% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Addus Homecare by 14.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.86% of the company’s stock.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

See Also: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.