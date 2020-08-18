Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.75.
Autodesk Company Profile
Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.
