Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,950,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the June 15th total of 3,710,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other Autodesk news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 22,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.04, for a total value of $5,456,904.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven M. Blum sold 6,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.28, for a total value of $1,667,855.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,544 shares of company stock worth $11,211,108 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 458.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 162 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 71.5% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 223 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 160 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock opened at $239.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $237.69 and its 200-day moving average is $201.25. The company has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.56. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $251.39.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 27th. The software company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $866.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $867.96 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 230.16% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADSK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Autodesk from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. BidaskClub lowered Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Atlantic Securities lowered Autodesk from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, OTR Global lowered Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.75.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a design software and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a professional drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.