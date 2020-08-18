Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Short Interest Update

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,270,000 shares, a growth of 22.1% from the May 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 411,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMS. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADMS. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 25.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,459 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 17,638 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 9.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,648 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 84.0% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 43,966 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 20,066 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADMS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.90 and a 1-year high of $7.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.36. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.77.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 122.52% and a negative return on equity of 806.54%. Research analysts predict that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

