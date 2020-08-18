Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADMS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, an increase of 14.7% from the April 30th total of 1,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 374,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days. Currently, 5.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Adamas Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adamas Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Adamas Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADMS opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $140.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.77. Adamas Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.90 and a one year high of $7.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.36.

Adamas Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.24. Adamas Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 806.54% and a negative net margin of 122.52%. Equities research analysts expect that Adamas Pharmaceuticals will post -2.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 420,304 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 203,582 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Opaleye Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,458,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 55.1% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 243,706 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 86,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 103,242 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 16,090 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

About Adamas Pharmaceuticals

Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for patients suffering from chronic neurologic disorders. The company offers GOCOVRI, an extended release capsule for the treatment of dyskinesia in patients with Parkinson's disease receiving levodopa-based therapy, with or without concomitant dopaminergic medications.

Recommended Story: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adamas Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.