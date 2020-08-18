iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,390,000 shares, a drop of 21.2% from the May 31st total of 9,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,980,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $80.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.31 and a fifty-two week high of $81.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 11,457,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,658,000 after buying an additional 93,169 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 110.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,451,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,340,558 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,028,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,086 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,763,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,021,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 84.2% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. now owns 1,603,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,235,000 after purchasing an additional 733,343 shares during the last quarter.

