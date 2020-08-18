Short Interest in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Drops By 20.1%

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) saw a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,620,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the June 15th total of 4,530,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,190,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $79.62 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise has a twelve month low of $49.80 and a twelve month high of $104.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.10. The company has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.76 and a beta of 0.70.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $141.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.36 million. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 5.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.25.

In other news, Director Julie A. Cullivan sold 840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.13, for a total transaction of $78,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $784,247.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Garnreiter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $42,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,340 shares of company stock valued at $212,549. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Axon Enterprise by 25,672.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 135,294 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Windsor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 1st quarter worth $2,406,000. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

