Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Aclaris Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACRS) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, a decrease of 21.7% from the June 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 527,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 4.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ACRS stock opened at $2.37 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46. Aclaris Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.70 and a 1-year high of $3.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.71 million, a PE ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.00 and a quick ratio of 4.01.

Aclaris Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.08. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 105.38% and a negative net margin of 1,827.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $328,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 45.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,112 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Aclaris Therapeutics by 16.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 69,635 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered Aclaris Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.50.

About Aclaris Therapeutics

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various therapies for dermatological and immuno-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates in two segments, Dermatology Therapeutics and Contract Research. The company offers ESKATA, a formulation of high-concentration hydrogen peroxide topical solution for raised seborrheic keratosis, a common non-malignant skin tumor; and RHOFADE, an oxymetazoline hydrochloride cream.

