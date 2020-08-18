Short Interest in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Increases By 23.3%

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,920,000 shares, an increase of 23.3% from the May 31st total of 3,990,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Edward Jones lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $101.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $93.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.68.

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $117.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.41, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.30. Analog Devices has a 1-year low of $79.07 and a 1-year high of $127.39.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 20.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Analog Devices will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 2,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.61, for a total transaction of $244,829.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,410,468.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 3,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.29, for a total value of $457,405.90. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,661,769. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 183.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Analog Devices in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 109.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 85.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

