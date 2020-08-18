Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:ADMP) saw a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,390,000 shares, an increase of 27.8% from the May 31st total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,840,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sabby Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 426.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 61,575 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 629,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 292,580 shares during the last quarter. 15.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADMP stock opened at $0.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.61. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.27 and a one year high of $1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ADMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 million. Adamis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 140.34% and a negative return on equity of 76.02%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adamis Pharmaceuticals will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADMP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Dawson James raised shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price target on shares of Adamis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Adamis Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1.08.

Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporation, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products in the therapeutic areas of allergy and respiratory disease in the United States. The company's specialty pharmaceutical product candidates comprise Symjepi (epinephrine) Injection pre-filled syringe (PFS) for use in the emergency treatment of acute allergic reactions, including anaphylaxis.

