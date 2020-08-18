Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) Short Interest Up 23.8% in June

Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,390,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the May 31st total of 8,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,920,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 22.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ACOR stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Acorda Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.03.

Get Acorda Therapeutics alerts:

Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.27. Acorda Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 138.66% and a negative return on equity of 19.55%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Acorda Therapeutics will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salzhauer Michael bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 571.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,826 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27,939 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Acorda Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 405.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 69,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 55,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 83.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 97,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 44,137 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACOR. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Acorda Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $6.00) on shares of Acorda Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Acorda Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.35.

Acorda Therapeutics Company Profile

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); and Selincro, an orally administered drug for the treatment of alcohol dependence in Europe.

Featured Article: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for Acorda Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acorda Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.