Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Adaptimmune Therapeutics PLC – (NASDAQ:ADAP) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 653,000 shares, an increase of 11.8% from the January 31st total of 584,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

In other Adaptimmune Therapeutics news, insider John Lunger sold 4,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $44,612.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Noble sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.33, for a total transaction of $4,665,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 507,611 shares of company stock valued at $4,735,402. Insiders own 18.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 5,820.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,591 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 9,429 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 332.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,058 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on ADAP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $3.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.31.

ADAP opened at $8.84 on Tuesday. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $13.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.82 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.00.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 5,687.30% and a negative return on equity of 58.60%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets. It is involved in developing ADP-A2M10 that is in the phase I clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), as well as urothelial, melanoma, and head and neck cancers; ADP-A2M4 that is in phase I clinical trial for solid tumor indication that include urothelial, melanoma, head and neck, ovarian, NSCLC, esophageal, gastric, synovial sarcoma, and myxoid round cell liposarcoma cancers; and ADP-A2AFP that is in phase I clinical trial for hepatocellular carcinoma.

