Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expands By 14.6%

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 14th total of 872,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

