Short Interest in Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) Expands By 14.6%

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Achieve Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:ACHV) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,000,000 shares, an increase of 14.6% from the May 14th total of 872,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 852,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHV opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.70. Achieve Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $50.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 6.99, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Achieve Life Sciences (NASDAQ:ACHV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($3.80) by $2.12. Equities research analysts forecast that Achieve Life Sciences will post -10 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Achieve Life Sciences by 413.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 78,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63,280 shares in the last quarter. Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $397,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Achieve Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $1,452,000. 8.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ACHV. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Achieve Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Achieve Life Sciences in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Achieve Life Sciences Company Profile

Achieve Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes smoking cessation aids in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cytisine, a plant-based alkaloid that interacts with nicotine receptors in the brain to help reduce the severity of nicotine withdrawal symptoms.

Featured Article: Front-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for Achieve Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Achieve Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GDL Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34
GDL Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34
B. Riley Comments on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc This Quarter
$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc This Quarter
Gartner Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million
Gartner Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million
$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc This Quarter
$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report