Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

Featured Story: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adial Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

GDL Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34
GDL Fund Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $8.34
B. Riley Comments on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
B. Riley Comments on Sonim Technologies Inc’s FY2023 Earnings
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume
$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc This Quarter
$3.55 Billion in Sales Expected for Fiserv Inc This Quarter
Gartner Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million
Gartner Inc Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $934.72 Million
$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc This Quarter
$1.04 Billion in Sales Expected for Workday Inc This Quarter


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report