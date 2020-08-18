Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 312,200 shares, a growth of 283.5% from the July 15th total of 81,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 949,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NASDAQ ADIL opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Adial Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $3.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.49.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Adial Pharmaceuticals stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:ADIL) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000. Bank of America Corp DE owned approximately 1.12% of Adial Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic agents for the treatment of alcohol use disorders. Its lead product is AD04, a selective serotonin-3 antagonist that has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for the treatment of nausea and emesis.

