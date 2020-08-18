Short Interest in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) Rises By 28.6%

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (NASDAQ:AAXJ) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a growth of 28.6% from the May 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,367,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 2,857.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 8.1% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF by 478.1% during the second quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $318,000.

Shares of AAXJ opened at $77.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $52.95 and a 12-month high of $77.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.68.

iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI All Country Asia ex Japan Index (the Index).

