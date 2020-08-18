Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) Short Interest Update

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,430,000 shares, a growth of 10.1% from the January 31st total of 4,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Abeona Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Abeona Therapeutics by 104.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,281 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Abeona Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ABEO opened at $2.88 on Tuesday. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $5.19. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.77. The firm has a market cap of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.46.

Abeona Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ABEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Abeona Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ABEO. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Abeona Therapeutics from $11.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abeona Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abeona Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Abeona Therapeutics Company Profile

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Abeona Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abeona Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.