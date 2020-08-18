KAZ Minerals (LON:KAZ) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.75

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (LON:KAZ) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $448.75 and traded as high as $584.40. KAZ Minerals shares last traded at $567.00, with a volume of 905,446 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on KAZ shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 405 ($5.29) to GBX 485 ($6.34) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of KAZ Minerals to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of KAZ Minerals from GBX 500 ($6.54) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KAZ Minerals in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. KAZ Minerals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 609.29 ($7.97).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 541.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 448.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Bozshakol open pit mine in the Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; Aktogay open pit mine located in the east of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and concentrators located in the eastern region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold open pit mine located in western Kyrgyzstan.

