RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.65

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $433.65 and traded as high as $452.70. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $448.20, with a volume of 1,199,901 shares.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.58 ($7.03).

Get RSA Insurance Group alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 433.65.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported GBX 20.60 ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 22.70 ($0.30) by GBX (2.10) (($0.03)). As a group, research analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group plc will post 4979.7631117 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Clare Bousfield acquired 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,523.05).

About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for RSA Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RSA Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.