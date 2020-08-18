RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.65

RSA Insurance Group plc (LON:RSA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $433.65 and traded as high as $452.70. RSA Insurance Group shares last traded at $448.20, with a volume of 1,199,901 shares.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 520 ($6.80) to GBX 511 ($6.68) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 510 ($6.67) to GBX 520 ($6.80) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 550 ($7.19) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 537.58 ($7.03).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 431.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 433.65.
In related news, insider Clare Bousfield acquired 5,732 shares of RSA Insurance Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 434 ($5.67) per share, for a total transaction of £24,876.88 ($32,523.05).
About RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA)
RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.
