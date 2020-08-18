Glencore (LON:GLEN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.08

Shares of Glencore PLC (LON:GLEN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $169.08 and traded as high as $173.82. Glencore shares last traded at $170.52, with a volume of 24,805,697 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 200 ($2.61) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Glencore from GBX 230 ($3.01) to GBX 220 ($2.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Glencore from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Glencore has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 225.77 ($2.95).

The firm has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.48, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 177.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 169.08.

Glencore plc engages in the production, refinement, processing, storage, transport, and marketing of metals and minerals, energy products, and agricultural products. It operates in three segments: Metals and Minerals, Energy Products, and Agricultural Products. The Metals and Minerals segment is involved in smelting, refining, mining, processing, and storing zinc, copper, lead, alumina, aluminum, ferroalloys, nickel, cobalt, and iron ore.

