Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.90

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $122.90 and traded as high as $142.40. Cairn Energy shares last traded at $141.00, with a volume of 917,817 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CNE. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price (up previously from GBX 120 ($1.57)) on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Monday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a GBX 85 ($1.11) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Cairn Energy from GBX 195 ($2.55) to GBX 225 ($2.94) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cairn Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 171.50 ($2.24).

The firm has a market cap of $835.99 million and a PE ratio of 8.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 127.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.44, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

About Cairn Energy (LON:CNE)

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

