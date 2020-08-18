Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.10

Hochschild Mining Plc (LON:HOC) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $179.10 and traded as high as $279.64. Hochschild Mining shares last traded at $271.80, with a volume of 929,034 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have issued reports on HOC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Hochschild Mining from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 205 ($2.68) and gave the company a “sector performer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hochschild Mining in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Panmure Gordon started coverage on Hochschild Mining in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Hochschild Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 206.30 ($2.70).

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 240.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 179.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.03, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, explores for, mines, processes, and sells silver and gold in the Americas. The company also offers doré and concentrates. It holds a 100% interests in the Inmaculada gold/silver underground operation and Pallancata silver/gold property, which are located in the Department of Ayacucho in southern Peru; and Arcata, an underground operation located in the Department of Arequipa in southern Peru, as well as a 51% interest in the San Jose silver/gold mine is located in Argentina.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.