SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.69

Shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 (LON:SDR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,864.69 and traded as high as $3,062.00. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 shares last traded at $3,025.00, with a volume of 154,729 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SDR shares. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,203 ($28.80) to GBX 3,200 ($41.84) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 3,270 ($42.75) to GBX 2,539 ($33.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 from GBX 2,640 ($34.51) to GBX 2,610 ($34.12) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 2,310 ($30.20) to GBX 2,330 ($30.46) in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,730.44 ($35.70).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.93, a current ratio of 7.12 and a quick ratio of 6.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,973.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,864.69. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 35 ($0.46) per share. This represents a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 20th. SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1’s payout ratio is currently 70.20%.

In related news, insider Richard Keers sold 22,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,990 ($39.09), for a total transaction of £658,427.90 ($860,802.59).

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

