Clarkson (LON:CKN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,396.07

Clarkson PLC (LON:CKN)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,396.07 and traded as high as $2,550.00. Clarkson shares last traded at $2,505.00, with a volume of 19,697 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CKN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Clarkson in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,187.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,396.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.74, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $760.89 million and a P/E ratio of -59.08.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 26th will be given a GBX 25 ($0.33) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Clarkson’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.50%.

Clarkson Company Profile (LON:CKN)

Clarkson PLC provides integrated shipping services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Broking, Financial, Support, and Research. The Broking segment includes services provided to ship owners and charterers in the transportation of various cargoes by sea; and to buyers and sellers/yards related to sale and purchase transactions, as well as arranges principal-to-principal cash-settled contracts for differences based upon standardized freight contracts.

