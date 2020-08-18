NCC Group (LON:NCC) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $177.90

NCC Group PLC (LON:NCC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $177.90 and traded as high as $190.80. NCC Group shares last traded at $182.40, with a volume of 283,740 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 244 ($3.19) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NCC Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 190 ($2.48) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Peel Hunt increased their price objective on shares of NCC Group from GBX 220 ($2.88) to GBX 248 ($3.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 234.40 ($3.06).

Get NCC Group alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $506.09 million and a P/E ratio of 38.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 175.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 177.90.

NCC Group plc provides cyber security and risk mitigation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Escrow and Assurance. It offers software escrow solutions that include escrow agreements, software verification, secure verification, software as a service assured, Internet corporation for assigned names and numbers compliance, and software risk assessment solutions.

Recommended Story: What is a Fiduciary?

Receive News & Ratings for NCC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.