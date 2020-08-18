Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,690.28

Ocado Group PLC (LON:OCDO)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,690.28 and traded as high as $2,347.00. Ocado Group shares last traded at $2,331.00, with a volume of 707,369 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,350 ($17.65) and gave the stock a “sector performer” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,230 ($29.15) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 1,510.25 ($19.74).

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,104.01 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,690.28. The stock has a market cap of $17.81 billion and a P/E ratio of -135.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.14, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Solutions. It sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com hypermarket through three specialty destination sites, including Fetch, a pet store; Sizzle, a kitchen and dining store; and Fabled, a premium beauty store.

