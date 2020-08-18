3i Group (LON:III) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

3i Group plc (LON:III)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $928.40. 3i Group shares last traded at $922.80, with a volume of 1,178,190 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on 3i Group from GBX 852 ($11.14) to GBX 940 ($12.29) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. BNP Paribas started coverage on 3i Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a GBX 970 ($12.68) price target for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on 3i Group from GBX 1,120 ($14.64) to GBX 1,200 ($15.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 974 ($12.73) price target on shares of 3i Group in a report on Friday, June 12th.

The firm has a market cap of $9.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 7.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 883.18.

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

