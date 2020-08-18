Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $716.51

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $716.51 and traded as high as $780.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 188,893 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 914 ($11.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 910 ($11.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 794 ($10.38).

Get Lancashire alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.