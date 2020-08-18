Lancashire (LON:LRE) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $716.51

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Lancashire Holdings Limited (LON:LRE)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $716.51 and traded as high as $780.00. Lancashire shares last traded at $780.00, with a volume of 188,893 shares changing hands.

LRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Lancashire to GBX 950 ($12.42) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Barclays boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 900 ($11.77) to GBX 914 ($11.95) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Lancashire from GBX 750 ($9.81) to GBX 910 ($11.90) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 794 ($10.38).

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 804.75 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 716.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. Lancashire’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.06%.

About Lancashire (LON:LRE)

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Further Reading: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

KAZ Minerals Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.75
KAZ Minerals Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $448.75
RSA Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.65
RSA Insurance Group Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $433.65
Glencore Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.08
Glencore Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $169.08
Cairn Energy Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.90
Cairn Energy Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $122.90
Hochschild Mining Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.10
Hochschild Mining Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $179.10
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.69
SCHRODERS/PAR VTG FPD 1 Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,864.69


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report