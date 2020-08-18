Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5,236.23

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5,236.23 and traded as high as $5,980.00. Intertek Group shares last traded at $5,846.00, with a volume of 193,070 shares.

ITRK has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,400 ($57.52) to GBX 5,000 ($65.37) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intertek Group to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,950 ($51.64) to GBX 4,900 ($64.06) in a research note on Monday, May 25th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,029.09 ($65.75).

The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 5,537.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5,236.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 17th will be given a dividend of GBX 34.20 ($0.45) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.99%.

Intertek Group Company Profile (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group plc provides quality and safety solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

