Morgan Sindall Group (LON:MGNS) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,363.29

Morgan Sindall Group PLC (LON:MGNS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,363.29 and traded as high as $1,364.00. Morgan Sindall Group shares last traded at $1,274.00, with a volume of 54,929 shares.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Morgan Sindall Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.61) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Morgan Sindall Group in a report on Wednesday, July 15th.

The firm has a market cap of $595.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,186.84 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,363.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

In other Morgan Sindall Group news, insider David S. Lowden bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,244 ($16.26) per share, with a total value of £49,760 ($65,054.26).

Morgan Sindall Group Company Profile (LON:MGNS)

Morgan Sindall Group plc operates as a construction and regeneration company in the United Kingdom. The company operates in six divisions: Construction & Infrastructure, Fit Out, Property Services, Partnership Housing, Urban Regeneration, and Investments. The Construction & Infrastructure division offers infrastructure services to highways, rail, aviation, energy, water, and nuclear markets; and construction services in education, healthcare, defence, commercial, industrial, leisure, and retail markets.

