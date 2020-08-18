Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.96

Mullen Group Ltd (TSE:MTL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.96 and traded as high as $9.78. Mullen Group shares last traded at $9.73, with a volume of 223,544 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.75 and gave the company an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Mullen Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$8.00 to C$9.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Mullen Group from C$9.50 to C$10.60 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mullen Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$10.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.71, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $946.39 million and a P/E ratio of 17.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st were issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 30th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.87%.

Mullen Group Company Profile (TSE:MTL)

Mullen Group Ltd. provides transportation and oilfield services in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Trucking/Logistics and Oilfield Services. The Trucking/Logistics segment transports general freight; cables, and pipe and steel products; and dry bulk commodities comprising cement and frac sand, as well as over-dimensional loads, such as heavy equipment, compressors and over-sized goods.

