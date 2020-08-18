Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $44.08

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $44.08 and traded as high as $50.45. Dollarama shares last traded at $49.53, with a volume of 367,329 shares changing hands.

DOL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$36.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Dollarama from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$50.44.

Get Dollarama alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36,202.81, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$47.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.08. The firm has a market cap of $15.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.58.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 10th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$844.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$815.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollarama Inc will post 2.2100001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 7th. Investors of record on Friday, August 7th were given a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 9th. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.16%.

In other Dollarama news, Director John Huw Thomas sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$48.24, for a total transaction of C$192,962.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,312,141.60. Also, Senior Officer Johanne Choinière sold 82,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.88, for a total value of C$3,843,897.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,093,868.80.

Dollarama Company Profile (TSE:DOL)

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Recommended Story: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Dollarama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollarama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.