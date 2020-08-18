Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,770.40

Shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2,770.40 and traded as high as $3,162.00. Dechra Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $3,122.00, with a volume of 126,276 shares trading hands.

DPH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,020 ($39.48) to GBX 3,085 ($40.33) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,560 ($33.47) to GBX 2,510 ($32.81) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,185 ($41.64) to GBX 3,515 ($45.95) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,300 ($43.14) to GBX 3,200 ($41.84) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,974.28 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,770.40. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion and a PE ratio of 112.30.

In related news, insider Alison Platt purchased 760 shares of Dechra Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2,609 ($34.11) per share, for a total transaction of £19,828.40 ($25,922.87).

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

