Torex Gold Resources (TSE:TXG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.63

Torex Gold Resources Inc (TSE:TXG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.63 and traded as high as $22.51. Torex Gold Resources shares last traded at $22.03, with a volume of 438,276 shares traded.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TXG. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$26.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.50 to C$31.50 in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Eight Capital upped their target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources from C$23.50 to C$25.25 in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$29.00 target price on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$26.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion and a PE ratio of 96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.69, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$22.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$18.63.

In related news, Director Harold Bernard Loyer sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.98, for a total transaction of C$274,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$360,669.82. Also, Director Frederick Mclae Stanford sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.00, for a total value of C$1,050,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 140,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,944,802.02.

Torex Gold Resources Company Profile

Torex Gold Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Mexico. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and carbon deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Morelos Gold property comprising the El Limón Guajes mine and the Media Luna deposit that consists of 7 mineral concessions covering a total area of approximately 29,000 hectares located in the Guerrero Gold Belt in southern Mexico.

