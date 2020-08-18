Centamin (LON:CEY) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $158.00

Shares of Centamin PLC (LON:CEY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $158.00 and traded as high as $208.67. Centamin shares last traded at $201.10, with a volume of 3,727,427 shares traded.

A number of analysts have commented on CEY shares. Berenberg Bank downgraded Centamin to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 160 ($2.09) to GBX 170 ($2.22) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective (up previously from GBX 220 ($2.88)) on shares of Centamin in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Centamin from GBX 172 ($2.25) to GBX 184 ($2.41) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 181.88 ($2.38).

The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 196.87 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 158.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.25%. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.30%.

Centamin Company Profile (LON:CEY)

Centamin plc is a mineral exploration, development and mining company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration and production of precious metals. It operates in Australia, Jersey, Egypt, Burkina Faso and Cote d’Ivoire. Its principal asset, the Sukari Gold Mine (SGM), is located in the Eastern Desert, approximately 900 kilometers from Cairo and 25 kilometers from the Red Sea.

