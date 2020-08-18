Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $6.77

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.77 and traded as high as $7.87. Lundin Mining shares last traded at $7.83, with a volume of 1,590,204 shares.

LUN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$7.75 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.25 to C$10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$9.00 to C$8.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$8.40 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lundin Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$9.05.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.83 and its 200-day moving average price is C$6.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.99, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.62. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion and a PE ratio of 113.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 147.92%.

In other news, Senior Officer Stephen Trelawney Gatley sold 44,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.99, for a total transaction of C$351,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$783,020. Also, Senior Officer Jinhee Magie sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.57, for a total transaction of C$128,115.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 233,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,530,810. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $483,065.

Lundin Mining Company Profile (TSE:LUN)

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; and 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland.

