Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1,151.23

Posted by on Aug 18th, 2020

Close Brothers Group plc (LON:CBG) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,151.23 and traded as high as $1,165.00. Close Brothers Group shares last traded at $1,156.00, with a volume of 231,119 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,212 ($15.85) price objective (down from GBX 1,215 ($15.88)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Close Brothers Group from GBX 1,550 ($20.26) to GBX 1,170 ($15.30) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.34) price target (up previously from GBX 1,230 ($16.08)) on shares of Close Brothers Group in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Close Brothers Group to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,150 ($15.03) to GBX 1,400 ($18.30) in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,268.60 ($16.59).

The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,131.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,151.23.

About Close Brothers Group (LON:CBG)

Close Brothers Group plc, a merchant banking company, provides financial services to small businesses and individuals in the United Kingdom. It operates through five segments: Commercial, Retail, Property, Securities, and Asset Management. The company offers various deposit products, including fixed term deposits and notice accounts.

