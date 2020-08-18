Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,440.33

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,440.33 and traded as high as $1,530.10. Constellation Software shares last traded at $1,510.55, with a volume of 19,347 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,700.00 to C$1,800.00 in a report on Friday, August 7th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,600.00 to C$1,700.00 in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Raymond James set a C$1,500.00 target price on shares of Constellation Software and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,550.00 to C$1,750.00 in a research report on Monday, June 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$1,400.00 to C$1,600.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$1,566.19 and its 200-day moving average price is C$1,440.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.94. The stock has a market cap of $32.71 billion and a PE ratio of 94.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 18th will be given a $1.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is an increase from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Constellation Software’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Constellation Software (TSE:CSU)

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, installation, and customization of software to various markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Public Sector and Private Sector. The Public Sector segment develops and distributes software solutions primarily to government and government-related customers.

