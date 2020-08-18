Vivendi (EPA:VIV) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.07

Vivendi SA (EPA:VIV) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.07 and traded as high as $24.26. Vivendi shares last traded at $23.94, with a volume of 1,464,152 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a €25.00 ($29.41) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. HSBC set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €27.50 ($32.35) target price on shares of Vivendi and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Vivendi and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €29.74 ($34.99).

Vivendi SA operates as a content media and communication company in France, rest of Europe, the Americas, Asia/Oceania, and Africa. It operates through Universal Music Group, Canal+ Group, Havas, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, and New Initiatives segments. The Universal Music Group segment engages in the sale of digital and physical recorded music; and exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as provision of artist and merchandising services.

