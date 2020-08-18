Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $82.14

Henkel AG & Co KGaA (FRA:HEN3)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $82.14 and traded as high as $86.46. Henkel AG & Co KGaA shares last traded at $86.22, with a volume of 314,089 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HEN3 shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Independent Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Nord/LB set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, HSBC set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on Henkel AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €82.44 ($96.99).

The company’s 50-day moving average is €84.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is €82.14.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods adhesives; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

