BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $35.80

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.80 and traded as high as $36.95. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $36.66, with a volume of 3,610,360 shares trading hands.

BNP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €29.00 ($34.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €46.00 ($54.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.95 ($50.53).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average is €36.44 and its 200 day moving average is €35.80.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

See Also: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.