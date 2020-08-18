Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,288.66

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,288.66 and traded as high as $1,369.00. Intermediate Capital Group shares last traded at $1,337.00, with a volume of 390,614 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ICP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.30) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Peel Hunt reiterated an “add” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,244 ($16.26) to GBX 1,716 ($22.43) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 1,565 ($20.46) to GBX 1,700 ($22.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,607.33 ($21.01).

The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,351.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,288.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.09.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 18th were given a dividend of GBX 35.80 ($0.47) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 18th. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $15.00. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 133.51%.

In related news, insider Vijay Bharadia sold 2,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.73), for a total value of £34,457.60 ($45,048.50). Also, insider Davies of Abersoch purchased 2,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,266 ($16.55) per share, for a total transaction of £37,625.52 ($49,190.12).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (LON:ICP)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

