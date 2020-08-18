Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.70 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) will post $1.70 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Cintas’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.69 billion and the highest is $1.71 billion. Cintas posted sales of $1.81 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 6.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, September 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cintas will report full-year sales of $7.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.83 billion to $7.26 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.24 billion to $7.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cintas.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.13. Cintas had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.07 EPS. Cintas’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $302.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Cintas from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Sunday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered shares of Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $249.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Cintas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $263.70.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 17,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.31, for a total transaction of $5,635,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,650 shares in the company, valued at $13,618,571.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 3,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $1,256,066.14. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Cintas by 708.9% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 331,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $87,308,000 after purchasing an additional 290,720 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 426.7% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 251,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,612,000 after purchasing an additional 203,975 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Cintas by 48,100.0% during the first quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 192,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 192,400 shares in the last quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new position in Cintas during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,146,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in Cintas by 208.4% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 257,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,602,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $320.99 on Tuesday. Cintas has a 1 year low of $154.33 and a 1 year high of $324.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $289.26 and a 200 day moving average of $253.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.15.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

